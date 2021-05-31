Wreath-laying ceremony at Black Hills National Cemetery

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - In commemoration of Memorial Day, The Black Hills Chapter of the American Legion Riders conducted a wreath-laying ceremony at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. Similar ceremonies are happening around the country as Americans mourn, celebrate and pay their respects to the men and women who have died while on duty with the U.S. military.

