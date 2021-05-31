Advertisement

“The Murph,” in memory of a fallen hero

It's a workout that requires physical and mental fortitude.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - CrossFit is known for its intense workouts and commitment by its members, and on Memorial Day, that commitment extends to memorializing Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy.

Murphy was killed in combat while serving in Afghanistan. His heroism earned him the Medal of honor.

Before his passing, Murphy had a workout he called “body armor.” Now, gyms across the country will do the workout in his honor, calling it “The Murph.”

It consists of a one mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 air squats and is finished with a final one mile run.

Murphy used to do the workout with a 20 pound vest, so those who can bear it will wear weight, like he did, throughout the workout.

It’s a way of saying thanks that takes dedication both physically and mentally, according to CrossFit Coach, Shannon Reed.

”It’s just us memorializing him and thanking all of our veterans. It’s just something that we do every year. It’s pretty tough. It usually is a 60 minute workout or more for most people. Everybody kind of comes in and they work through it together,” says Reed.

CrossFit has a diverse range of workout’s of the day, or WOD’s. The Murph is called a hero WOD, and those labeled with hero are known to be among the most difficult.

