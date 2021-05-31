Monday’s COVID-19 numbers in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,453. Four deaths were reported bringing the South Dakota’s death toll to 2014.

Pennington County reported 5 new cases, Oglala Lakota County reported 2 new cases, and Fall River County reported one new case.

Hospitalizations have decreased by five, bringing the total to 44.

According to CDC data, 54.42% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 49.32% have completed the full vaccine series.

