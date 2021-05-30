Advertisement

Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning.(Source: WSMV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say they have stopped looking for survivors hours after a small plane carrying seven people crashed into a Tennessee lake.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders said late Saturday that crews had “transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort.”

Officials released the names of those killed in a news release late Saturday: Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters. All were from Brentwood, Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the last 27 days, 24 children in South Dakota have gone missing according to state officials.
24 kids in South Dakota have gone missing just in May
Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have...
Amber Alert issued in South Dakota for two children last seen near Rapid City
They worry that laminating the card may damage the information printed on it.
Experts warn not to laminate vaccine cards
COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota for Friday

Latest News

Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have...
Amber Alert issued in South Dakota for two children last seen near Rapid City
Detroit flight available for the first time from Rapid City.
The first ever seasonal flight to Detroit from Rapid City
Competitors travel from all over to test their speed.
Hollywood’s Wild West inspires Fast Draw Competition
Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his...
‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78