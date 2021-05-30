Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in South Dakota for two children last seen near Rapid City

Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have...
Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have been taken by their non-custodial mother shortly after 11 AM Saturday.(South Dakota Amber Alert)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An amber alert regarding two missing children was issued shortly before 4 PM Saturday.

Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have been taken by their non-custodial mother shortly after 11 AM Saturday. Zyriah was last seen wearing a pink top and jean shorts. Jeremiah was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray shorts.

Katrina Seay is suspected to have taken the kids this morning in a green Chevy Cruz with South Dakota license plate “BEMYBA.” The vehicle was last seen near Rapid City.

The children are believed to be in immediate danger.

If you have seen the children, suspect, or vehicle, call Custer County Dispatch immediately at 605-673-8176.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the last 27 days, 24 children in South Dakota have gone missing according to state officials.
24 kids in South Dakota have gone missing just in May
Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
They worry that laminating the card may damage the information printed on it.
Experts warn not to laminate vaccine cards
COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota for Friday
The months see most of South Dakota tornados.
Catching wind of four tornados that swept The Hills

Latest News

Detroit flight available for the first time from Rapid City.
The first ever seasonal flight to Detroit from Rapid City
Competitors travel from all over to test their speed.
Hollywood’s Wild West inspires Fast Draw Competition
Quick-Draw, the wild west lives
Quick-Draw, the wild west lives
Cattle producers hope to address profit gap against meatpacking corporations
Cattle producers hope to address profit gap against meatpacking corporations