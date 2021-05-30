Amber Alert issued in South Dakota for two children last seen near Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An amber alert regarding two missing children was issued shortly before 4 PM Saturday.

Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have been taken by their non-custodial mother shortly after 11 AM Saturday. Zyriah was last seen wearing a pink top and jean shorts. Jeremiah was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray shorts.

Katrina Seay is suspected to have taken the kids this morning in a green Chevy Cruz with South Dakota license plate “BEMYBA.” The vehicle was last seen near Rapid City.

The children are believed to be in immediate danger.

If you have seen the children, suspect, or vehicle, call Custer County Dispatch immediately at 605-673-8176.

