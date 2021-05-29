The first ever seasonal flight to Detroit from Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The summer season entices people from all over to explore The Hills.

To accommodate easier travel, Rapid City Regional Airport is introducing two seasonal flights.

It took hard work to schedule everything properly during the winter, and today, for the first time ever, the airport will provide nonstop services to Detroit. Also, a flight that hasn’t been seen for a couple years will return and provide service to Atlanta.

The flights will provide better connections for Rapid City, as both Detroit and Altana are popular places for connecting flights.

The airport has plans for a lot of new starts this summer, including Florida connections, among eight new starts in August in time for the Sturgis Rally, according to Rapid City Regional Airport’s Executive Director, Patrick Dame.

”People are able to fly direct in from Detroit on this one. They’re also able to connect through Detroit on the Delta system. Also, later on as we bring Atlanta in, We’re going to see that direct flight. Which again, is more connections to the Southeast. So, it’s easier for passengers to get here to the beautiful Black Hills,” says Dame.

The two flights will stick around through Labor Day and the Detroit flight is a Saturday only service, where the Atlanta flight will depart more frequently.

