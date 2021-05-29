Honoring the fallen, Memorial Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Memorial Day is a day to honor fallen military personnel for their sacrifice.

It’s tradition to place things like flags and flowers on gravestones, mourn and remember those lost.

Although the exact origins are unknown, it was born out of a Civil War tradition of decorating the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers.

Originally called Decoration Day, what is now known as Memorial Day, became an official federal holiday in 1971 under the Nixon administration.

The Black Hills National Cemetery lays rest to members of the armed forces who have met a minimum active duty service requirement and were discharged honorably. Occasionally, family members of the veterans are allowed to lay beside them.

A majority of the staff that upkeep the cemetery are veterans themselves.

The cemetery was established in 1948 and is the resting place for over 24 thousand veterans and their families.

