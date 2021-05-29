B9 Creations is creating devices to improve the lives of individuals at Black Hills Works

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -B-9 Creations is using its 3D printer technology to create devices to better improve the lives of those that Black Hills Works serves.

“It is so cool. We are blessed to come to work and use our God-given talents every day, but for some people, it’s not as easy as it is for us,” Shon Anderson, CEO of B9 Creations, says

One of those pieces currently being created will help Dan Ward with an everyday task that many people may take for granted

" So what are you going to get Dan? a new spoon”

Current on the market spoons are difficult for Dan to use and some even cut the inside of his mouth, Ethan Hartmann is leading the design aspect of the new device.

“It is fantastic. It is better than anything I could have imagined. PUtting my skillset and what I’ve learned in my classes and applying it to help someone in real life is just a fantastic feeling,” Ethan Hartmann, Design Engineer Intern with B9 Creations, says

Ethan met with Dan and his staff to see what and where improvements can be made to allow Dan to feed himself safely and without any problems.

“There is the whiteboard in there where we listed out the needs he needs and watching him eat with it as well and watching him eat with a spoon and seeing what can be done to help him even more,” continued Hartmann

With plans in place for spoons, those at Black Hills Works are hoping for a bright future with bigger projects to continue to help clients become more independent,

" A tablet mount or something that attaches to a key so they can more independently open their doors. Any little thing matters to folks that are trying to achieve their life quality,” Tammy Murner, Director of Innovation at Black Hills Works, says

B9 Creations was started by a former pilot who was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. B9 is also donating all needed equipment to BH Works as well as training its staff on how to use it.

