Fog Followed by Sun and Rain

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend will feel closer to the forecast that we are used to seeing this time of the year.

We still have to deal with some early morning fog, that may be stubborn to leave, but through the course of the day we will see clearing from west to east. In fact the weather on the Wyoming side of the viewing area will be noticeably different than the South Dakota side.

The Wyoming side will feel the warmth moving in earlier in the day, while there will be a bout of warmer weather showing up much later and not lasting as long on the South Dakota end of the border. On the SD side we will be slow in getting the fog lifted. This will keep our temperatures pretty chilly to start. Then there will be a short window in which we have a peek of sun here and there, followed by thunderstorms or showers that will blanket the area.

After that, the next disturbance comes in Saturday and part of Sunday giving up rain and another good chance of showers. The holiday weekend will be comfortable, slightly warmer and sunny.

Temperatures will hover near normal (70°) Friday at 68° for the daytime high and below normal during the nighttime (46°) at 38°.

