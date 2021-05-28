Experts warn not to laminate vaccine cards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several businesses have offered to laminate people’s COVID-19 vaccination cards to keep them from getting damaged, but several public health officials have advised against doing this.

They worry that laminating the card may damage the information printed on it. They also worry that more data may need to be written on the card if any potential booster shots are needed in the future.

Katy Hecker with the Medicine Shoppe said that when the card is complete, it may be a good idea to put it away for a while.

”I would suggest keeping your card in a safe place,” Hecker said. “Maybe don’t carry it with you every day, put it in a safe unless you know you’re traveling somewhere that you might need it.”

If you need a vaccine card replacement, contact your vaccination provider.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.