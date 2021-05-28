Advertisement

A Drier Weather Pattern as we end May and Start June

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will clear and we’ll see warmer temperatures today as the cold, moist airmass moves east.

Later this afternoon, isolated strong thunderstorms will be possible over northeast Wyoming. These storms will move east into western South Dakota tonight and weaken.

Overall, a drier weather pattern evolves this weekend into the first week of June as a ridge of high pressure nudges east from the Rockies. Temperatures will be slightly below normal this weekend, but will rise to well above normal levels by the 2nd half of next week.

Stormy weather may return by the 2nd week of June.

