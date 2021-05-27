Advertisement

"Things We Don't Say" beer raising awareness and money for mental health

It's ok not to be ok
It's ok not to be ok
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and to break the stigma around mental health a local brewery has released a new brew.

Lost Cabin -- along with around 180 breweries worldwide -- released the “Things We Don’t Say” an IPA-style beer.

While a brewery might not be the first place you think of for mental health, Lost Cabin has been involved in other social causes such as Ales for ALS and charity tap takeovers.

Now breweries are teaming up -- to open up conversations about everyday issues that many people struggle with.

”If you have a brain you have mental health. if you break your leg you will talk about it but if you have anxiety talks for some reason it is harder to talk about. We are just trying to start those conversations,” Jesse Scheitler, Co-Founder of Lost Cabin, says

A dollar from every pint and 20% of every sale on a can of “Things We Don’t Say” goes to support mental health projects.

