Storybook Island prepares for opening weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A popular Rapid City park is preparing for its opening weekend.

Saturday, Storybook Island will open up to the public just in time for the unofficial start to summer.

The park is busy setting up and ready to display some new attractions like a firetruck donated by the Firehouse Brewing Company.

Princesses, pirates, and superheroes will hang around on opening day, but the park is also preparing for its first summer fundraiser on June 12th, Adult Fun Night.

”It’s going to be great. We’re going to have live music, we’re going to have food vendors, corn hole tournaments. All kinds of stuff and that event will actually help keep Storybook island free admission. Our budget this year to keep the park free admission in the summer is almost $650,000. This is just a new added fundraiser and we’re super excited about it,” said Jackie Laws, the Executive Director of Storybook Island.

The park is also fundraising for a new all-ability playhouse.

Storybook Island will remain open through Labor Day.

