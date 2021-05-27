Advertisement

Rain Ends and Sun Moves In

By Rhonda Lee
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered thunderstorms will continue for the next several hours. A few storms could contain marble sized hail or larger and gusty winds.

Storms will exit the area in the overnight, but clouds and light rain showers will linger throughout the night and into tomorrow morning as temperatures are expected to fall to below average levels.

Tomorrow count on mostly cloudy skies with some light rain mainly in the morning and temperatures well below average. Highs will barely reach into the 50s for most of the Black Hills, Rapid City, and northern counties when we should be at the 70° mark this time of the year. Counties in eastern Wyoming and south of the Black Hills could see highs around 50°.

As for your Memorial Day weekend, after a beautiful day Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s, we can expect some mild temperatures and chances of storms for most of the 3-day weekend. However, it is too early to cancel your holiday plans as storms are expected to be few and far between throughout the entire weekend.

Tune-in to KOTA territory for up-to-date weather alerts.

