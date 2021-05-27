Expect detours for Exit 59 heading west

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - if you regularly take Exit 59 off Lacrosse Street westbound on Interstate 90, then plan to take a detour.

The ramp closed Wednesday morning to continue the process of building a divergent diamond interchange at the Lacrosse St. intersection.

The 17-million-dollar project’s purpose is to increase safety in the area and the amount of traffic it can handle.

“So now, instead of taking that exit to go westbound, you’ll actually head north up to Mall Dr. and take Mall Dr. down to 5th street and 5th street back to the interstate. So, it’s a little over a mile, the detour,” said SDDOT’s Project Manager, Jesse Nelson.

The project is expected to wrap up in June of 2023.

