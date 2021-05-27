Advertisement

Expect detours for Exit 59 heading west

Highway 99 construction ahead of schedule, MnDOT says
Highway 99 construction ahead of schedule, MnDOT says
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - if you regularly take Exit 59 off Lacrosse Street westbound on Interstate 90, then plan to take a detour.

The ramp closed Wednesday morning to continue the process of building a divergent diamond interchange at the Lacrosse St. intersection.

The 17-million-dollar project’s purpose is to increase safety in the area and the amount of traffic it can handle.

“So now, instead of taking that exit to go westbound, you’ll actually head north up to Mall Dr. and take Mall Dr. down to 5th street and 5th street back to the interstate. So, it’s a little over a mile, the detour,” said SDDOT’s Project Manager, Jesse Nelson.

The project is expected to wrap up in June of 2023.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to...
Man finds 2.2-carat diamond in quest for custom engagement ring
Ravnsborg’s two day trial date set
COVID-19 numbers for SD on Wednesday
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Woman charged with assaulting Southwest flight attendant

Latest News

It's ok not to be ok
“Things We Don’t Say” beer raising awareness and money for mental health
The months see most of South Dakota tornados.
Catching wind of four tornados that swept The Hills
Seatbelt
“Click It or Ticket” says Pennington County’s campaign
Rainy Rapid City
Black Hills drought situation improved by recent weather