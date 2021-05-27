COVID-19 numbers on Thursday in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 34 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,364. No new deaths were reported.

Pennington County reported 8 new cases and Butte County reported 4 new cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 1 to 49.

According to CDC data, 54.22% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 49.06% have completed the full vaccine series.

