Cooler then normal Today; Warmer Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Much cooler than normal weather can be expected today with lingering clouds. There could be a few sprinkles, but nothing significant.

Warmer temperatures return Friday, but so does a chance of thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and Friday night. A couple of strong storms will be possible in northeast Wyoming late tomorrow.

The Memorial Day weekend will be decent, but there will be a chance of isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Not a wash-out weekend, but be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans and be ready to seek shelter if storms approach.

Next week is looking drier and warmer.

