Cooking with Eric - Strawberry Balsamic Chicken

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I have been very impressed with the strawberries I’ve seen in the stores recently. So, how about an entrée featuring strawberries, not a dessert this time!

Rub about a pound or so of chicken tenders, tenderloins or cutlets with a mixture of 1/2 tsp each of sea salt, garlic powder, onion powder and cinnamon. Brown in 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet on both sides until done. When browned and done, move chicken to a plate and keep warm.

To the skillet add 1 1/2 c sliced strawberries and 1 tablespoon of fresh tarragon (or 1 tsp dried tarragon). Pour in 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar. Scrape up the brown bits from the bottom of the skillet and cook on medium heat until strawberries are softened.

When sauce is done, pour over chicken and serve immediately.

