“Click It or Ticket” says Pennington County’s campaign

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office si taming up with the National Highway Safety Administration to Launch their Click it or Ticket campaign.

Between May 24th and June 6th, the county will focus on ticketing people violating the law by not wearing a seatbelt.

The office will conduct extra patrols and regulate a zero-tolerance policy for seatbelt violations.

This helps reminds people that wearing a seatbelt is important for many different reasons.

”One of the primary reasons is to help the driver stay in their seat, should they start to lose control of their vehicle, so that they can stay in control of their vehicle. So, it’s not only important to help keep you in the vehicle during a crash so you’re not ejected from the vehicle, but it’s to help you maintain control of your own vehicle,” said Patrol Lieutenant Taylor Sperle.

It’s a petty offense to not wear a seatbelt and could result in a $25 fine.

Sperle said it’s not one of the bigger fines that come with traffic-related laws, but the importance of it is one of the highest.

