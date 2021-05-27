Black Hills drought situation improved by recent weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rain cloud that has been hanging above Rapid City has its perks.

The recent weather has improved the drought situation throughout the area.

All abnormally dry areas throughout the Black Hills are gone due to the recent precipitation, but this doesn’t mean to let your guard down with forest fire safety.

South Dakota’s State Fire Meteorologist, Darren Clabo, said we’re not in the clear yet.

”Interestingly enough it seems like it’s been really wet in the month of May, but we’re about average. If you look at Custer, they’re maybe a quarter-inch above average in terms of rainfall from May 1st to today. In Rapid City, at least at the Rapid City Airport, we’re actually about half an inch short of moisture for the month of May. So, we have been getting the moisture, but it’s just not the extra moisture that we need to make up for the drought conditions that we have been seeing,” said Clabo.

He believes we’ll need a lot more moisture to dig ourselves out of the hole that a very dry 2020 brought us.

Over the next couple of weeks, Clabo predicts the recent precipitation we’ve experienced will come to the end and a dry pattern will return.

