Stormy Weather later Today; Cool and Showery Thursday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong upper level disturbance will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area this afternoon and evening. A few severe storms will be possible mainly south of Interstate 90 where the atmosphere will be most unstable.

Thursday will be a very cool day with a few showers possible. High temperatures will be well below normal with 40s and 50s.

Friday will be sunny and warmer, but the Memorial Day weekend will feature scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms and near to slightly below normal temperatures. No wash-out expected this weekend, but if you have outdoor plans, watch the skies and be prepared should thunderstorms approach your areas.

