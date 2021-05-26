Severe Storm Threat on Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a weekend of storms, the last two days have been gorgeous across the area.

High temperatures ranged from 65-75 degrees across the Black Hills today. Those mild temperatures were accompanied by partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers around Sheridan county and southeast of Rapid City.

The beautiful weather today is being interrupted just slightly by gusty winds

A wind advisory is in effect until 6pm this evening for the counties of Harding, Butter, Perkins, Ziebach, and northern Meade. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 MPH are expected, with gusts as high as 45 MPH are possible mainly for counties north i-90 in the northwestern part of the state.

Make sure to hold on to valuables tightly when walking outside. Wallets, credit cards, and even phones could easily slip out of grasp during heavy wind events.

Heading into tomorrow, we are looking at a potential for severe weather

Light showers are expected throughout the morning hours, followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms may be severe, with the highest threat being hail and damaging winds.

The highest threat of severe weather for our area will occur south of i-90 in southwest South Dakota and east central Wyoming.

Tune in for up-to-date weather alerts tomorrow on KOTA-TV.

