Open forum held for school board candidates

RCAS
RCAS(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With absentee voting underway for seats on the Rapid City Area School Board, Elevate Rapid City hosted an open house allowing people to meet the candidates.

Four seats are up for grabs in Areas 1, 2,3, and 7 -- with the four races featuring a total of 10 candidates ... all hoping to serve the three-term that comes with the position.

Area one will see a new representative no matter how the voters choose -- as current board member Matt Stephens chose not to seek re-election.

The meet and greet with the candidates allow voters the chance to hear where the candidates stand on the issues that the district faces.

“We’re really excited about the chance to sit down person to person and talk to your neighbor and fellow community member about the future of our children and the future of education.” Anna Hays, Public Policy Director for Elevate Rapid City, says

Election day for those seats on the school board will be on June 8

