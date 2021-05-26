Most City offices closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day, most of Rapid City’s facilities will be closed.

Rapid Transit System’s RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services, the Rapid City Library, and the Mount Rushmore Monument will all cease operation for Monday’s Holiday.

The Rapid City Landfill will also be closed and trash collection will be suspended on Monday. Collection is set for Tuesday and will be operating on normal schedule for the rest of the week.

The Roosevelt Ice Arena has scheduled public skating on Monday from 1:30-3:30p.m., and the Roosevelt Swim Center will host open swim hours beginning at 1p.m.

The Rapid City Airport will be open with its administrative offices closed. The Rapid City Police and Fire Departments will be operating on normal shift schedules.

