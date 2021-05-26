Advertisement

Memorial Day weekend brings higher gas prices, lingering shortages

Gas prices are hitting their highest mark in seven years heading into Memorial Day weekend, as...
Gas prices are hitting their highest mark in seven years heading into Memorial Day weekend, as some Southeastern states still deal with gasoline shortages.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re one of the 34 million Americans expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, pack your patience and plenty of gas money.

“We’re expecting these higher gas prices to be unfortunately sticking around,” said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross.

Drivers in the Southeast are still dealing with gas shortages, while motorists across the country are likely in for a gasoline price shock at the pump.

According to GasBuddy, gasoline prices are hitting their highest level in seven years ahead of the holiday.

On Wednesday, the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.04.

“It’s the first $3 Memorial Day weekend since 2014. But keeping in mind, it’s only about 6 cents higher than just three years ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Massive demand is driving the increase, but lingering supply chain issues caused by the Colonial Pipeline outage are also a problem.

GasBuddy said it’s still seeing low-supply issues in some Southeastern states.

“Georgia, North and South Carolina, even Tennessee and Virginia are still seeing some outages over 10%,” De Haan said. “In fact, the Carolinas and Georgia still seeing over 20% of stations without fuel.”

AAA says despite the higher prices, packed roads and gas shortages, people are sticking to their plans.

“Folks are still going to travel, so they’ll just figure out another way of trying to save money,” Gross said. “Maybe they won’t eat out as often or they’ll look for more free activities while they’re on their vacation.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Ravnsborg’s two day trial date set
City trash collection schedule adjusted for MEMORIAL DAY
COVID-19 numbers on Monday for SD
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Woman charged with assaulting Southwest flight attendant

Latest News

FILE - In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS...
Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5
211 helps coordinate volunteering opportunities through the United Way of the Black Hills, for...
Free time this summer? 211 connects people with volunteer opportunities
FILE - Illustrator Eric Carle reads from "Baby Bear, Baby Bear, What Do You See?" on Oct. 1,...
‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle dies at 91
People walk past sign displayed for Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State...
Ohio announces 1st winners of Vax-a-Million lottery
The campaign aims to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for treatments, and...
‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser returns to the streets