Free time this summer? 211 connects people with volunteer opportunities

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With warmer weather and more free time, summer is the perfect opportunity to get out and volunteer and one organization has a way to connect people with numerous volunteer opportunities.

The United Way supports 211, a hotline that helps people with everything from finding childcare to providing support for people with suicidal thoughts to connecting people with volunteer opportunities.

Rapid City is home to one of more than 200 different 211 agencies.

Using their website, 211 can help you find a way to fill summer breakthrough volunteering and a way to help the community and the organizations working to build it up.

“A lot of times it’s working with nonprofits who have really limited resources and, there’s actually a federal rate for the cost of volunteering, it’s like 19 something an hour or something is the value of volunteerism,” said Jamie Toennies. “So when you multiply that by countless volunteers, countless volunteer hours, it really adds up.”

211 helps coordinate volunteering opportunities through the United Way of the Black Hills, for everything from helping feeding South Dakota to caring for the kittens at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

