Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself

Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as "sunshine in a tiny human body."(Source: GoFundMe)
By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Gray News) - Court records show a father who killed his 4-year-old son and himself in Florida sent threatening texts to the boy’s mother and put a tracking device on her car before the deaths.

The documents released Monday show 47-year-old John Michael Stacey threatening and stalking Alison Kessler in the days before shooting their 4-year-old son, Greyson Kessler, and then himself during a visitation.

Kessler had sought help from authorities, going to police and hiring a lawyer. Hours before the bodies were found late Friday, she requested an emergency pickup order from a judge, which was denied.

When officers went to the man’s home, he and his son were already dead. Police say the shootings likely occurred sometime on Thursday.

A representative for the family released a statement on their behalf.

“Greyson’s mother, Alison Kessler, did everything she could to keep her child safe from harm. We feel that the system failed us at every level, from her attorney to the police department, to the court system,” it read in part.

GoFundMe to help Kessler pay for funeral costs, lawyer costs and fees and general life expenses has raised more than $45,000.

