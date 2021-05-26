COVID-19 numbers for SD on Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 49 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,330. No new deaths were reported.

Pennington County reported11 new cases, Butte County reported 6 new cases, Lawrence and Fall River counties each reported 2 new cases, and Meade, Custer and Lyman counties reported one new case each.

Hospitalizations decreased by 8 to 48.

According to CDC data, 54.10% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 48.95% have completed the full vaccine series.

