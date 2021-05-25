WWII veteran gifted 2021 inauguration flag

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -U.S Representative Dusty Johnson was given an American Flag flown during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

However, he’s decided to gift it to Rapid City’s own 101 year old Sergeant Morry Crow.

Crow is a World War two veteran who recently had an exhibit in the South Dakota Air and Space museum dedicated to his heroism.

Crow flew 25 missions, including an aerial victory, and has five air medals as well as a purple heart.

However, his most recent accomplishment was being awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross.

Crow is constantly saying how he doesn’t deserve it, but all of the badges and medals speak for themselves.

He’s proud to have been gifted the flag.

”It’s something that I will honor as long as I live,” says Crow, “because not many get to have something like that.”>

Johnson says that he didn’t feel worthy holding onto the flag.

He says it didn’t take much thought to decide who the rightful owner should be.

”He’s just a good citizen, a good American. When you add that on top of the fact that he’s a legitimate war hero,” says Johnson, “this is right guy to get that piece of American history.”

Johnson also gifted Crow a Challenge Coin on behalf of the U.S. House of Representatives and the state of South Dakota.

