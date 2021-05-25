The Rapid City Police Activities League: Night Court event is back!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Activities League hosts a variety of events throughout the year to engage with area youth in a positive manner. This includes basketball, flag football, cross country events, and a variety of other activities.

The Rapid City PAL is extremely excited to resume Night Court for the 2021 Summer Nights season. The first night will kick off on June 3rd with sign-up starting at 5. We will once again be playing on Saint-Joseph street between 6th and 7th Streets.

The event is open to youth ages 11-16 every Thursday evening during the Summer Nights season. We increased the age limit to account for the lack of activities during 2020.

In order for kids to participate, waivers must be signed and can be found and printed by visiting PALRapidCity.org.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.