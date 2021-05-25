Sunken Garden, a slice of cherry pie

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Parks Department is taking advantage of the warm weather and planting some flower beds across Rapid City.

The designer of the project, John Berglund with the Parks Department, has a fruit flavored vision for this particular plot.

“The circle garden behind me should look like a Cherry Pie. I’ve got it set up, so if my vision comes through it should look really good by the middle to end of summer. I did like the ribbons, and then the flowers in the center will be a reddish pink,” says Berglund, “so they’ll look really good. It should come out as a cherry pie.”

The team started the growing process at the end of March. There’s expected to be 27 thousand flowers by mid-June.

“We’re really excited, I’ve got a full crew compared to last year,” says Berglund, and it’s nice to have more hands on deck.

Crewmembers like Mason Moir, who’s getting his hands dirty.

“Right now, I’m just plowing the field. Well, not a field, but the plot. So, the first step is we had to till these beds about a week ago and then this is the second step, to make lines so they can start going out and measuring where the flowers are going to go,” says Moir. “Then, drilling to get the roots ready to go and start growing. It’s a blast. I mean, you get to be outside and get that Vitamin D, and get to hang out with some cool people.”

Berglund’s family plays a vital role in why he’s been fascinated with horticulture today. He enjoys watching things grow.

“You can take a small seed and grow it into a big plant that flowers, that’s a pretty cool thing to do. Help mother nature along. They’re a good stress reliever when you’re out working in the garden,” says Berglund. “So, we’re just excited to get out and make Rapid City look beautiful. Hopefully, the residents and the visitors will like to come out and enjoy our gardens.”

The 27 thousand total flowers will be spread across several flower gardens around the city, like Sunken Gardens, Formal Gardens and Halley Park Gardens.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.