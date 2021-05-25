Advertisement

Rapid City outdoor pools open next week for first time in 21 months

Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter pool opens next Tuesday. Followed by Parkview Pool, Horace Mann Pool, and Sioux Park’s Jimmy Hilton Pool, next Friday.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The splash from kids diving in the deep end, or shouts of Marco Polo haven’t been heard at Rapid City’s outdoor pools in almost two years.

But in one week, the summer favorites start to return, as Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter pool opens next Tuesday. Followed by Parkview Pool, Horace Mann Pool, and Sioux Park’s Jimmy Hilton Pool, next Friday.

After being shut down for 21 months, there’s a lot of prep that goes into reopening the pools, even during a normal summer.

”The pools have not been open since August of 2019,” said Emily Carstensen, recreation specialist for the Roosevelt Swim Center. “So maintenance has told us they’re having some issues that aren’t normal just because the mechanical hasn’t been used in a year and a half but they’re getting it fixed and they will be ready by June 1 and June 4 to enjoy of course.”

Pool preparations include hiring lifeguards and additional staff for the summer.

Earlier this year, there were concerns about not having enough lifeguards, but Carstensen says things are looking good now.

City trash collection schedule adjusted for MEMORIAL DAY

