Advertisement

NIH director encourages scientists to study impact of pandemic on mental health of children

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The National Institutes of Health wants scientists to submit grant applications to study the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.

Specifically, the agency would like them to look into the impact of remote learning and reduced social interaction.

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said the pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their mental health.

There are a couple of key questions, he believes.

“What has it meant for them to be out of school, which is normally the place where a lot of socialization and education happens, for this prolonged period?” Collins asked.

“What about this issue of being fearful of an illness that might actually affect your families, might suddenly be blamed on you if you were the one who happened to bring the illness in?”

Earlier research showed that even healthy children have had some developmental setbacks and delays during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
COVID-19 numbers on Monday for SD
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
City trash collection schedule adjusted for MEMORIAL DAY

Latest News

Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been...
Rutabaga adopted from Alabama shelter after 853 days
RCAS
Open forum held for school board candidates
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Woman charged with assaulting Southwest flight attendant
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case
From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.,...
House GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments