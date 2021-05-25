Advertisement

Mostly Sunny and Mild Today; A Bit Stormy late Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today’s weather will be similar to Monday’s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. The air mass will be slightly more unstable, so a stray shower could pop up over the Black Hills this afternoon.

A major change in the weather occurs tomorrow, as southeast winds quickly bring in low level moisture. As an upper level trough moves in from the northwest, showers and thunderstorms will blossom over the area, and some could be severe, especially south of I-90 in western South Dakota. Showers will linger into Thursday morning as the trough moves through the area.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s, but highs this Memorial Day Weekend will be in the 60s with a few showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday and Sunday. Memorial Day itself may be mostly dry.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
COVID-19 numbers on Monday for SD
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
City trash collection schedule adjusted for MEMORIAL DAY

Latest News

storms
Severe Storm Threat on Wednesday
slight risk for severe weather
Severe Storms on Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Comfortable day
A Sunny Break Until the Next Round of Storms