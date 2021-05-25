A Sunny Break Until the Next Round of Storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A wild Sunday netted the Black Hills four confirmed tornadoes, two in Perkins County and another two in Custer County. The two in Perkins County, one near Usta and another near Meadow, were not given an EF rating as of yet by the National Weather Service because the storms were in open areas and there was very little damage done so there wasn’t very much to survey. However, the other two in Custer County near Downtown Custer and near Pringle were both designated EF-1 tornadoes and there was some damage observed with those storms.

We have high pressure building in just enough to warm the air and clear out the skies, so expect the nice pre-summer weather to stick around for at least the next 24 hours. We will bask in sunny skies and a high in the low-70s. After Tuesday we will look at the potential for strong to severe storms to come rolling back in for Wednesday afternoon. The threat right now will be large hail, damaging wind in upwards of 50mph and the potential for small short-lived tornadoes.

There is another system coming in from the Pacific Northwest that is slated to approach our area Wednesday and bring us another round of thunderstorms across our region. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather from eastern Wyoming as well. Showers will likely linger into Thursday, with more cloud cover and gradually clearing skies for the rest of the week.

