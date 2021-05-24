Advertisement

Rapid City Regional Airport upgrades parking experience

The airport is transitioning to a new parking system, meant to make the process easier.
The airport is transitioning to a new parking system, meant to make the process easier.
The airport is transitioning to a new parking system, meant to make the process easier.(KOTA)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The days of someone taking your money for parking at Rapid City Regional Airport are over, almost.

The airport is transitioning to a new parking system, meant to make the process easier.

The new system will be fully automated, allowing customers to pay a few different ways including inserting a credit card right away, taking a ticket, or paying cash inside the airport.

”We’re in the process of going away from an unmanned booth, a fully automated system and this is the first step in getting that automated system together,” said Patrick Dame, the airport’s executive director. “We intend to man the booth for assistance during peak flight times for about the next month.”

After June 20, the exit booth will no longer have an attendant.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
COVID-19 numbers on Monday for SD
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
City trash collection schedule adjusted for MEMORIAL DAY

Latest News

Two Vietnam Veterans were recognized today and awarded Commemorative Lapel Pins for their time...
Vietnam Veterans awarded by Representative Dusty Johnson
South Dakota eyes official end of pandemic
Dusty Vets
Vietnam Veterans awarded by Representative Dusty Johnson
Black Hills Children Home
Representative Dusty Johnson makes a trip to the Black Hills Children’s Home