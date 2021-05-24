Advertisement

Dry and warmer start to the week; Stormy Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After Sunday’s stormy weather, dry and warmer weather returns today and Tuesday on the heels of southwest winds. Highs both today and Tuesday will be in the lower 70s, but winds could gust over 35 mph at times.

Our next chance of storms arrives Wednesday as moisture quickly returns and an upper level storm approaches. A few severe thunderstorms will be possible, mainly south of Interstate 90.

Thursday will be cooler with lingering showers, then dry and warmer weather returns Friday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
SD judge rules in favor of homeowners in Hideaway Hills lawsuit
Reporter missing May 13th.
Groups search for missing woman
Remembering those lost.
Three Angels Memorial, sharing a memory
Home Rule
Mayor Allender responds to critiques of Home Rule

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
A warm, but windy start to the week
Storms KEVN
Strong to severe storms on tap Sunday
Storms
Cooler but Severe Weather Possible