COVID-19 numbers on Monday for SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,281. Three new deaths were reported bringing the states total number of deaths to 2004.

Pennington County reported 4 new cases, Gregory County reported 2 new cases, and Butte and Gregory counties reported 1 new case each.

Hospitalizations decreased by 5 to 56.

According to CDC data, 53.74% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 48.68% have completed the full vaccine series.

