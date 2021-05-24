Advertisement

CDC investigates rare heart issue among vaccinated teens

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring cases of heart inflammation in young people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The condition is called myocarditis.

It is a rare disorder that has been reported among some young people after they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

So far, advisers to the CDC say they have not seen more cases of the issue in vaccinated young people than those who have not received the vaccine.

Still, the independent advisory committee is continuing to monitor data weekly.

The cases that have occurred were predominantly in adolescents and young adults and more often in males than females, said the advisory committee in a report on the CDC site. They appeared to happen more often following dose 2 and typically within four days after vaccination.

Most cases appear to be mild, they said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
COVID-19 numbers on Monday for SD
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
City trash collection schedule adjusted for MEMORIAL DAY

Latest News

Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd on anniversary of his death
The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed the House last year but is still being...
1 year after Floyd death, push for police reform continues
Charles McMillian, who broke down crying as he testified during Derek Chauvin's trial, says...
One year later, witness to George Floyd death leaning on family to get over trauma
The secretary of state is also trying to secure assistance for rebuilding in Gaza and the...
Blinken hopes to 'solidify' Gaza ceasefire in Middle East visit
Two Vietnam Veterans were recognized today and awarded Commemorative Lapel Pins for their time...
Vietnam Veterans awarded by Representative Dusty Johnson