New study performed on Black Hawk’s abandoned mine

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KOTA) - The residents of Hideaway Hills gathered today to hear an update on the geophysical study done on the abandoned gypsum mine beneath their homes.

The full extent of the mine is still not entirely known.

The purpose of the study is to try and map the mine and find areas where there are gypsum and voids underground.

Several methods were used in the area.

One method involved injecting electrical currents into the ground at two points to measure the potential resistivity.

Voids have a high resistivity to electrical currents and water has a very low resistivity.

When water and gypsum mix, it dissolves the mineral.

“I hope to get some answer for the residents here and I think, I don’t want to make any promises, but I think we have enough to at least give some information about what’s going on. Hopefully,” said Mohammad Sadeghi, from Montana Technological University’s Geological Engineering Department.

Sadeghi hopes to interpret his reach in two weeks, but says this could take longer depending on how hard it is to trace the gypsum and correlate the data.

