Tesla’s silently roll into Custer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was a large collection of cars in Custer today -- but you probably didn’t hear them as they made their way into town.

For the 7th year, the “Black Hills Sound of Silence Tesla Rally” is underway in Custer. This year is the largest event yet -- with 90 Teslas making their way to the southern hills ... that’s according to Dolsee Davenport, the Executive Director for the Custer Chamber.

Regardless of whether you are a Custer resident or visiting from out of state, the sight of the popular electric cars and the scenic Black Hills always makes for a special moment.

“Everything is a photo op. You get in the valley and it is open and you are just in the middle of it and it is just fun,” Brian Kopp, Tesla owner, says

“As we all know the Black Hills are a fun place to do drives, Iron Mountain Rd, Needles Hwy and the Wildlife loop it is so much fun to see the Tesla’s driving through them,” Dolsee Davenport, Executive Director Custer Chamber of Commerce, says

