Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say two people are dead and eight more are wounded, one seriously, following a shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

Police say two men died and another man is hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting early Saturday near the Monarch nightclub. Police say the other seven have injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been announced.

KMSP-TV reports that a police spokesperson says the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting.

The latest deaths brought the city’s homicide total to 31 for 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD judge rules in favor of homeowners in Hideaway Hills lawsuit
Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Rapid City Police were called to the 17-hundred block of North Maple Avenue shortly after 3 PM...
RC man stabbed, suspect in custody
Home Rule
Mayor Allender responds to critiques of Home Rule
Tesla Rally
Tesla’s silently roll into Custer

Latest News

Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of...
Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey
This May 20, 2021 photo shows the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint and arrest...
The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The school district says the digital alterations were made to make sure all students, even...
High school criticized for changes to female students' yearbook photos
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel and vehicles wait on...
21 die in extreme weather in China ultramarathon