Groups search for missing woman

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Volunteers gathered today in search of a woman, Susan Lacey Fast Eagle, reported missing on May 13th.

Fast Eagle’s family was worried, so they put a call out, and it was answered by many organizations willing to help.

She was last spotted by law enforcement on May 3rd. The search began at 10:30 a.m. and will go through 6:00 p.m. tonight.

The large group broke up into four groups in an effort to cover more ground.

Children helped by passing out flyers.

They’re doing everything they can to find Fast Eagle, according to Lissa Yellowbird-Chase, Founder of the Sahnish Scouts.

“We are basically putting a call out for Lacey to come forward if she is in the area, or if anyone knows her whereabouts. If something else happened to her then we’re here to find out what that is, and try to locate her. We have a lot of awareness,” says Yellowbird-Chase, “and now it is time to move into the second phase of actually boots on the ground, trying to locate our people.”

Anyone with information about Lacey can contact the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131.

