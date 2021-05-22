Drink and putt-putt... for a good cause!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People are putting their best foot forward and trying their hand at putt-putt. All the while, purposefully worsening their motor functions compliments of some booze.

The annual putt n’ pub is underway.

Although it’s later than usual, typically taking place in March, Carrie Moser, the Black Hills Works Foundation’s Director of Engagement, is happy it’s happening after COVID-19 isn’t in full force.

“Today, we have our annual Putt n’ Pub. We’re very excited to have it back again this year. It gives us a great opportunity to partner with local businesses. They develop little putt-putt courses within their businesses and we have teams of four that work their way through downtown Rapid City and Putt n’ Pub their way and enjoy the beautiful downtown area. All the while,” says Moser, “supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

There are two eight hole courses, and 14 partners are involved. Each of those 14 locations has contributed a hole or two. They were sure to bring their best out-of-the-box efforts, and teams are already taking a swing at them bright and early.

Dozens have gathered, unashamed of their creative prowess, featuring costumes ranging from burly men to hot dogs. Of course, what would dressing up be without a healthy dose of intergalactic travel.

Tyler Brink, a putt-putt enthusiast had his team dress up with him as some of his favorite Star Wars characters.

“I’m a Star Wars fan. I was a celebrity putter. I get the first shot. Normally, I would go for Happy Gilmore. This is my first time participating. My team name is called ‘Sith Happens,’” says Brink.

Now that Tyler’s fully participating, is he going to enjoy all aspects, beer included?

“Oh, yeah,” says Brink. “I’m more into the lighter beer.”

“The outpouring of support that we’ve received for this event year after year is very inspiring,” says Moser, “and it just goes to show how integrated the people that we support are in the community. The people that we support are employed here, they live here, they work here, they play here and to have this kind of outpouring of support for all the stuff that they do is amazing. Being able to have a fun event while still raising money for a great cause is... you just can’t top it.”

In case you swung and missed this one, the event was pushed back to May this year, but will return to its normal March start date next year.

