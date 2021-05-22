Cooler but Severe Weather Possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A very busy weekend is shaping up around the Black Hills region. Last night there were severe weather warnings for Haakon, Meade and Pennington Counties for right before midnight.

There is currently a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Box in place right now for Oglala Lakota and Bennett Counties until 10:00PM. With that, there was a severe thunderstorm warning issued for Oglala Lakota County in the 5:00 hour today. The main threat within this box is heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail.

But the real show could take place this weekend. We are tracking the potential for severe weather come Sunday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has us slated for a slight risk. This is of interest because three days out puts a sense of assuredness on the deal. There is always room to downgrade, adjust and pinpoint events like this, but the SPC is already talking about upgrading this swath to the next level. It definitely bears watching.

A dryline traveling north with a surge of warmer and moister air on Sunday will really add to our instability. We will keep an eye on it.

Next week is looking calmer with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. We are also looking forward to a nice holiday weekend forecast. We will have more on that on Monday. Have a safe weekend.

