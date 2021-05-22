Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Penne with Vodka Cream Sauce

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s the recipe for that famous Italian restaurant dish so many people adore! It’s really super-simple!

Sauté 2 chopped cloves of garlic and 2 chopped shallots in 2 tablespoons each of butter and olive oil until softened. Meanwhile, coo a box of penne pasts until al dente.

Add a cup of vodka to shallots and garlic and cook until liquid reduces by half. then add a 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes and a teaspoon of dried basil or oregano. Also add a dash each of salt and pepper, a quarter teaspoon of red pepper flakes and a quarter cup of chicken or vegetable broth. Stir to combine then slowly add a cup of heavy cream. Cook until heated through then pour sauce over pasta and toss. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese and top with more basil or oregano, if desired.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD judge rules in favor of homeowners in Hideaway Hills lawsuit
Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Rapid City Police were called to the 17-hundred block of North Maple Avenue shortly after 3 PM...
RC man stabbed, suspect in custody
Home Rule
Mayor Allender responds to critiques of Home Rule
Tesla Rally
Tesla’s silently roll into Custer

Latest News

Cooking Beef with Eric - Sloppy Joe Bunners
Cooking Beef with Eric - Sloppy Joe Bunners
The Vault Lounge in Spearfish, SD
The Vault Lounge in Spearfish
Cooking Beef with Eric - Party Dip
Cooking Beef with Eric - Party Dip
Cooking with Eric - Sausage Cheese Squares
Cooking with Eric - Sausage Cheese Squares