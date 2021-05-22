Cooking with Eric - Penne with Vodka Cream Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s the recipe for that famous Italian restaurant dish so many people adore! It’s really super-simple!

Sauté 2 chopped cloves of garlic and 2 chopped shallots in 2 tablespoons each of butter and olive oil until softened. Meanwhile, coo a box of penne pasts until al dente.

Add a cup of vodka to shallots and garlic and cook until liquid reduces by half. then add a 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes and a teaspoon of dried basil or oregano. Also add a dash each of salt and pepper, a quarter teaspoon of red pepper flakes and a quarter cup of chicken or vegetable broth. Stir to combine then slowly add a cup of heavy cream. Cook until heated through then pour sauce over pasta and toss. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese and top with more basil or oregano, if desired.

