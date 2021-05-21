Advertisement

RC man stabbed, suspect in custody

Rapid City Police were called to the 17-hundred block of North Maple Avenue shortly after 3 PM...
Rapid City Police were called to the 17-hundred block of North Maple Avenue shortly after 3 PM Thursday where they located the man and provided first-aid.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed in the chest Thursday afternoon.

Rapid City Police were called to the 17-hundred block of North Maple Avenue shortly after 3 PM Thursday where they located the man and provided first-aid. Paramedics soon after arrived on the scene and took the man to the hospital, where his condition remains unknown.

Police learned from neighbors that 28-year-old Jeff Shoulders of Kyle may be responsible for the stabbing. Police surrounded the apartment building where Shoulders was and eventually arrested him for Aggravated Assault without incident.

Shoulders is now in Pennington County Jail and The case remains under investigation.

