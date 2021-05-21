Mayor Allender responds to critiques of Home Rule

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Home Rule committee presented their recommendations to the city council on May 20 -- as they explore the possibility of switching to a new form of government to Rapid City.

The committee recommended that Rapid City move to a Home Rule type of government and hire a city manager.

Other cities across the state have hired city managers and others have adopted a home rule charter -- which proponents say allows the city more freedom and flexibility at the local level.

Some protesters at last night’s meeting viewed the potential move as “power-hungry” by Mayor Steve Allender.

However, Allender himself says that he has no interest in the city manager position -- and that a switch to the “Home Rule” charter would actually reduce his authority as mayor.

”It’s so bizarre to me that this is being seen as a powerplay. First of all, I’m the mayor, I’m the CEO of the government organization in Rapid City. I would lose power. All of the power would be reduced to that of a city council member. The mayor would have no executive power whatsoever.” Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City Mayor, says

A majority of the public members who attended last night, and all who spoke during the open comment period, were opposed to the change. Allender believes that is due to what he calls a “misinformation campaign”

”The misinformation campaign going on here is unmatched.” continued Allender “I have never seen it this formalized and this blatantly wrong in my entire life.”

There is no timeline set for when or even if the city council will take action on the proposed change.

However, if they do agree to adopt a home rule charter -- it would then have to be approved by a public vote within a year of passage by the council.

