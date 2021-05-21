Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers for Friday in SD

(Ochsner Health System)
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There were 34 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,250. There were no new deaths reported and the number of deaths remains at 2,001.

Lawrence County reported 3 new cases, and Fall River, Custer and Meade counties reported one new case each.

Hospitalizations increased by 4 to 61.

According to CDC data, 48.41% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 53.55% have completed the full vaccine series.

