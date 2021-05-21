Advertisement

7 charged with involuntary manslaughter in Maradona death

Diego Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires...
Diego Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.(Source: Presidencia de Argentina vía AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Seven health professionals who tended to Diego Maradona in the days before his death have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.

A medical board’s report given to prosecutors earlier this month concluded that Maradona agonized for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.

Prosecutors have charged neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and five others.

Maradona led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD judge rules in favor of homeowners in Hideaway Hills lawsuit
Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
Rapid City Police were called to the 17-hundred block of North Maple Avenue shortly after 3 PM...
RC man stabbed, suspect in custody
Home Rule
Mayor Allender responds to critiques of Home Rule
Tesla Rally
Tesla’s silently roll into Custer

Latest News

Officials said police responded to a house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of...
Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey
This May 20, 2021 photo shows the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint and arrest...
The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The school district says the digital alterations were made to make sure all students, even...
High school criticized for changes to female students' yearbook photos
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel and vehicles wait on...
21 die in extreme weather in China ultramarathon